Emma Njoku

Arsenal’s misery may continue later today at the King Power Stadium when they visit Leicester City in one of the juiciest fixtures in the English Premier League for this weekend.

The result of the encounter could determine the fate of both sides in the race for the top four finish in the PremierLeague.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester have maintained a fine form since the beginning of the season as they sit third in the table with seven wins from 11, while Arsenal are fifth, with six points separating them from Leicester and fourth placed Chelsea who both.

Today’s match is a golden chance for the Gunners to prove they are still in the race to finish in the top four, but a defeat would potentially leave them nine points off the pace before December has even begun.

Arsenal boss, Unai Emery understands the importance of victory today and has submitted to pressure to strip Granit Xhaka of the captaincy and hand the armband to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and this match will prove a litmus test of the squad’s unity.

While Arsenal are more than capable of a result, Jamie Vardy could have a field day with Emery’s defence, and a home win is on the cards if Rodgers’ Foxes turn up.

One player who is certain to create problem for the Gunners today is Super Eagles’ midfielder general, Wilfred Ndidi whose rating has been on the rise since the start to the season, to extent that Arsenal fans hare clamouring for him to come over to the Emirates Stadium.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos has been ruled out of Arsenal’s squad to today’s clash after picking up a hamstring injury in the draw at Vitoria. It is doubtful whether deposed captain, Xhaka will get a look in, though Emery has plenty of midfield options to choose from despite Ceballos’ likely absence.

Expectedly, Aubameyang will lead the line as permanent captain for the first time, while Mesut Ozil is an option after being rested for Wednesday’s trip to Portugal. And having used a three-man defence for that match, Emery could stick with the system to try and nullify the threat of Vardy breaking in behind his back line.

Arsenal has the bragging rights on head to head record with 66 wins to Leicester’s 31, and 44 draws. The Gunners beat Leicester 3-1 at the Emirates in the League last October, but the most recent meeting between the two sides resulted in a 3-0 rout for the Foxes at the King Power back in April.