Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were named to Leicester City’s bench for yesterday’s defeat to Manchester City in the English Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

While Ndidi, who is making a return from a hamstring injury was not brought on, Iheanacho came off the substitutes bench to replace Jamie Vardy in the 71st minute.

The Foxes had won two of their previous three matches before yesterday’s game keeping clean sheets in four of their last five games in the topflight.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers started with five defenders to stifle Manchester City’s attack but it was City that had early dominance.

Rodgers introduced Senegal international Nampalys Mendy in the 46th minute rather than Ndidi in defensive midfield position and brought off Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Iheanacho formed a double attacking pair with Zambia international, Patson Daka who substituted Çağlar Söyüncü but was not able to restore parity for the 2015/2016 Premier League champions.