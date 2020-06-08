With Wilfred Ndidi said to be attracting interest from Real Madrid, the management of Leicester City are not ready to listen to any offer below €70 million, reports owngoal.com.

Ndidi was earlier said to worth around €45 million, which placed him as one of the priority of Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane, as he’s way cheaper than other options available.

But Leicester City, known to be very tough in negotiations, won’t bulge on their asking price even if the player push for a move when the transfer window opens.

Although Zidane is a strong admirer of the 23-year-old Nigerian, the Coronavirus crisis means clubs do not have enough to spend big on transfers and Ndidi isn’t particularly keen on a move from the King Power stadium.

Chelsea were the other rumoured to be interested in him with reports claiming that Ndidi wants to remain in the UK to complete his education but their interest, according to several reports is subject to the sale of Jorginho who is linked with a move to Juventus.