

By Tosin Ajirire

The curtain was finally drawn on Big Brother Naija reality TV show season 5 on Sunday September 27 with Lekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon emerging winner.

Laycon is a 26-year-old University of Lagos graduate of Philosophy and dreadlocks wearing rapper whose song, Fierce, which he did with Reminisce and Shinko Ekun, made the MTV top 10 playlist.

Laycon smiled home with a grand prize of N85 million, comprising N30 million cash, the biggest since the show debuted in 2006 and highest for reality TV show in Africa.

Other prizes include a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus, top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost, trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, branded chiller, a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.

When asked earlier in the diary room on Sunday how he would spend the money if he eventually emerges winner, Laycon said he will use it to promote.and expand his music. “I will use the money to promote and expand my music,” he affirmed.

Twenty housemates (10 Male and 10 female) took part in the competition. They included Osom, Vee, Prince,, Lilo, Trickytee, Lucy, Kidwaya, Dorothy, Praise, Nathoni, Tochi, Kabyna, Eric, Erica, Brighto, Kaisha, Neo

Tolanibaj, Laycon, and Nengi.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, the 5th season of Big Brother Naija marked a major milestone in the reality TV series. “We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings, but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic,” he stated.