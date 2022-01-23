“When things go wrong in your command, start searching for the reason in increasingly large circles around your own desk.”

—Gen. Bruce Clarke

By Daniel Kanu

Royal members of the Olubadan-in-Council, at last have endorsed Senator Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland after Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1, joined his ancestors on January 2.

The endorsement came on the heels of severe controversies over who becomes the new Olubadan.

The kingmakers in penultimate Wednesday at a press conference held at the ancient Mapo Hall were unequivocal in their position that there was no cause for alarm as the monarchical structure for Ibadanland is unmistakable and very clear on the next in line for the crown.

The kingmakers made it clear that no court case would stop the appointment and installation of the next Olubadan.

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, spoke on behalf of the kingmakers.

Part of the statement reads: “The council, which is the kingmakers, has met and resolved that Balogun is next in line and will in line with the tradition ascend the throne of Olubadan.

“There is no law without exception. The exception is that we can appoint anyone from Ekerin Olubadan if the Otun Olubadan (most superior) has a questionable character. We have not seen anything that he has done wrong. We have endorsed him and nobody or court case can stop him.

“Saying that there is a judgment is an attempt to disrupt the process.

“We don’t have any case in court on his appointment. Court case can’t stop him (Lekan Balogun) from being appointed.”

Although the council has denied that a legal tussle could scupper the succession to the Olubadan throne, but some observers believe it is not yet Uhuru legal-wise.

Michael Lana, a former Attorney-General of Oyo State, had in a recent letter appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde not to endorse the installation of Balogun or any of the current chiefs and Baales as the new Olubadan because there were unsettled legal matters relating to the stool.

Lana had in his letter argued that former governor Abiola Ajimobi violated the Chieftaincy Law when he “without thinking the legal effects of his actions on the future of Ibadan traditional institution, conferred the title of Obaship on some high chiefs and Baales and gave them the right to wear beaded crowns and coronets in 2017”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Balogun, according to the lawyer, was one of the chiefs conferred with beaded crowns then, insisting that Balogun will be a parody.

Expectedly, Olubadan-in-Council has cleared the air on the issue. They said the administration of the late former Oyo State governor (Abiola Ajimobi), did not tamper with the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration of 1957 by elevating them.

Also former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan, who was absent when the endorsement was done for alleged grievances, it was gathered, has resolved the perceived controversy amicably after a crucial closed-door meeting with Governor Makinde at the Government House, Agodi, recently.

But as things stand at the moment, there seems to be nothing, humanly speaking, stopping the 79-year-old Senator Balogun becoming the next Olubadan.

It is obvious that as distinguished Senator Balogun rose in politics, he continued to rise in the traditional hierarchy of Ibadanland, culminating in his present position as the Olubadan- elect of Ibadanland.

No doubt, his charisma, honesty and gallantry saw him climbing the political ladder with ease and grace that eventually accorded him the respect and recognition of the political overlords of Oyo State.

Those close to him say he is compassionate, supportive, disciplined, one with immense knowledge and a life conscience.

For instance, in a book: “The Portrait of an Activist,” a biography of Lekan Balogun, it was recorded that “by working against Nigerian workers, those he was supposed to be championing their cause was simply against his conscience and not minding the prospects of his reaching the zenith in the company, he abruptly called it quits. ”

Senator Lekan Balogun was born in 1942.

After his primary school education, young Lekan was enrolled at CAC Modern School, Anlugbua. He was reputed as a highly cerebral student.

He travelled to the UK where he studied for his O and A levels certificates.

Attended Brunel University and left the university in 1973.

He holds a Doctorate, Master’s and Bachelor’s Degrees in Public Administration; Public and Social Administration and Economics from the Columbus International University, Brunel University and Manchester University, all in the United Kingdom.

He was once a Research Fellow with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; a Director with Triumph Newspaper, Kano; Editor of the monthly Magazine – “The Nigerian Pathfinder”

Balogun was a former presidential aspirant on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), also a gubernatorial candidate for the PDP in Oyo State and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the Fourth Republic.