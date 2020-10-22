Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu all attempts to speak with President Muhammadu Buhari since the Tuesday night attack on the #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by the soldiers have been abortive.

He revealed this while speaking on Arise Television, on Thursday morning.

Sanwo-Olu said following the incident, he had called the president’s phone number twice but he (Buhari) was busy, saying the second time, the resident was at the Federal Executive meeting.

He also dispelled the notion that he ordered the shooting on the day he declared a 24-hour lockdown on the former nations capital.

He said when the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, called him on Wednesday, their discussion centered on how to secure the state to prevent further destruction of public infrastructure by hoodlums.

He disclosed that military had agreed to deploy more security forces to guard public assets in the state.

The governor attributed the crisis that rocked the state over the shooting to misinfirmations.

Speaking on many controversy surrounding the shooting of protester at Lekki Toll Gate, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the cameras that were removed before Tuesday’s incident were infrared cameras.

He said CCTV cameras are still available and a panel will be set up from Monday to review the tapes.

He added that the cameras are used to take pictures of cars that drive through the toll and are installed at a lower level.

The governor also disclosed that the infrared cameras were removed independently by Lekki Concession Company but the CCTV cameras were not touched.

Moving forward, the governor said” we need to come together to engage ourself, have a genuine reconciliation and plan a better and stronger Lagos State.”