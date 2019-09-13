“These events will illustrate the positive influence that love can have to bring people together from diverse backgrounds,” states Mr. Jama Onwubuariri, a local representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
The convention program will examine how Bible principles help people in practical ways. The Friday program will address how love can help people surmount obstacles such as a troubled upbringing, chronic illness, or poverty. Saturday’s program will consider how Bible principles help husbands, wives, and children to show love for one another. Sunday’s program will include a public Bible discourse entitled “True Love in a Hate-Filled World—Where?” that will address overcoming prejudice and hatred. Conventions of Jehovah’s Witness are free to the public; no collections are taken. See a complete program schedule, and watch a video about conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses at https://www.jw.org
Leave a Reply