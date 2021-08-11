By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) has arrested 30 for rebuilding shanties destroyed by the the agency on Lekki-Epe Road of the state .

The shanties were destroyed few days ago and the arrested persons regrouped and started re – building kiosks and shanties at Marwa ghetto few days after clearing the area to serve as alternate road to Lekki – Epe Expressway.

According to the agency’s Head, Public Affairs Femi Moliki:” The 30 persons were arrested Tuesday, when a team led by Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, inspected the stretch of road, which his agency spent two days to clear for motorists to use in order to decongest Lekki – Epe Expressway.

“The trespassers who had re – grouped and re – built shanties removed by the officers of the agency on the road, were shocked when officers of the agency besieged Marwa Ghetto this morning.

“CSP Jejeloye, who expressed shock at the level of shanties in the area stated that Government would arraign the illegal occupants to serve as deterrent to others.

“Jejeloye said Government has been very lenient with them. We were here days before notices were served for them to understand the need to move away from this road. Days after that, I was here to serve them 3 – day removal notice. We came the fifth day and we still allowed them to move their belongings before we removed all the shanties.

“We explained and explained again that this Marwa Ghetto they have built all their shanties is standing on strategic route that serves as alternative route to Lekki – Epe Expressway. It also leads to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

“Here we are again, they have re – grouped and re – built shanties on it. It is like daring the Government. We would make scape – goat of these 30 people we have arrested and clear the shanties again”, he explained”.

Meanwhile, the agency impounded 57 motor cycles from riders plying prohibited routes in Costain, CMS and Lekki.

Jejeloye noted that the agency would intensify its enforcement of Lagos State Traffic Law 2018.