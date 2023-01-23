By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Speaking after President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Lagos State governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the project as the biggest infrastructure in the whole of West Africa, saying it would generate thousands of jobs in the country.

This was just as he stated that the multibillion naira project is a collaboration between the Federal Government and Lagos State Government as well as the private stakeholders.

He expressed joy that the execution of the project which took off under Buhari’s administration was completed during his tenure.

“We are indeed excited that the project execution started during your regime and it is now completed during your tenure,” he said.

He, therefore, thanked Mr President for his commitment to the development of the country and appreciated all those who contributed immensely to bringing the project to reality.