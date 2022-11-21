The Nigerian Conservation Foundation warns that the Lekki-Epe corridor, including the Lekki Conservation Center (LCC) and the estates surrounding it may be washed away by 2024 if nothing is done to check the ocean encroachment.

The Director-General, Dr Joseph Onoja, gave the indication at an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the foundation and award night held on Saturday in Lagos.

He said that about 128 metre of land have been lost to the ocean between 2018 and 2022.

According to him, the ocean encroachment, if left unchecked, is an existential threat to the collective existence of the Lekki-Epe corridor.

While taking the attendees through his presentation, Onoja said that the foundation had been painstakingly tracking the ocean movement since 2018 using its active drone images and comparing it with google images.

“We started taking active drone images in 2018, especially the Lafiaji axis, “ Onoja said.

He said that an earlier redline (marked position), as at Aug. 25, 2022, was gradually becoming part of the ocean.

“We continued to track the movement between 2020 and 2021. By July 2021, our reference house has gotten close to the ocean. By Aug. 25, 2022, the ocean could just be seen beside the house.

“Now from our projection and from what is happening, if everything remains constant, our referenced redline will remain just by the ocean in 2026

“However, things are not equal, we have already been beaten by the beachhead. By our projection, if nothing is done, by 2024 the ocean will have reached the lower part of the terrain and the ocean will flow freely and meet us on the Lekki-Epe expressway. That is the reality we are facing,” Onoja said.

The Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) is a 78-hectare (190-acre)Natural Resource Conservation in Lekki, Lagos.

The Centre was established in 1990 to serve as biodiversity conservation icon and environment education centre.

Onoja said the LCC now has more built up houses and estates around it.

“So, the tendency for the ocean to wipe all of these is very high, if nothing is done,” the director-general said.