Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), the umbrella body of all estates, communities and facilities from 1004 to Epe, has condemned the lawlessness and impunity of the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) especially in its handling of the receivership case involving Victory Park Estate on the Lekki Peninsula, Lagos.

LERSA stated that AMCOM cannot be judge and prosecutor in its own case, by blatantly violating court orders at will.

President of LERSA, Olorogun James Emadoye, who led a delegation of members Victory Estate on a fact finding mission, wondered why AMCON, a creation of the Federal Government would not obey the ruling of a Court of competent jurisdiction but decided to move to the Estate to harass innocent citizens few days after a Lagos State High Court presided over by Honourable Justice Jos declared unconstitutional the provisions of Section 34(6) of the AMCON (Amendment Act No. 2).

He called for the immediate intervention of the state and Federal Governments, stating that the country’s developmental dreams will continue to be a mirage until “the big and mighty allow the laws of the land to take their courseby bringing all Nigerian citizens under the the laws of the land”.

“We wish to draw the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State, Chairman of AMCON, Mr Muiz Banire and the Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Lawan Kuru to the plight of the people,” he said.

“We are Nigerian citizens and we surely deserve the protection of the government. We cannot allow anybody to undermine the law of the land, in the matters of Victory Park Estate and similar matters, and so we deserve the protection of the constitution of the land, we deserve the protection of our elected custodians of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, ” he asserted.

He lamented the plight of the residents and landlords of the estate who sank their hard-earned investment into prime real estate and now have to lose their sweat to what he called “some spurious claims” from AMCON .

Addressing the leaders of the leadership of the Victory Park Estate Owners & Residents Association, Emadoye said that injury to one is injury to all and promised that LERSA will not relent until the residents and owners of Victory Park Estate get justice.

The LERSA Vice President, Mr O.P.A. Ladega also expressed gross displeasure at the impunity being displayed by the Receiver Manager. He called on the state and Federal Governments to urgently call AMCON to order and to advise it to desist from further harassment and persecution of the legitimate residents and owners of the Victory Park Estate.

The Chairman of Victory Park Estate Residents Association, Mr. Godfrey Efeurhobo, also thanked the visiting LERSA team and promised they would remain law-abiding even while remaining steadfast in the defence of their legitimate properties.