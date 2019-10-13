Lekki Feeder has emerged winners of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) 2019 Tennis Championship Tournament.

The team defeated their opponents, Ijora 33KA Feeder in the finals played on Sunday at the Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos, by 8-7 in a decider game after both teams had tied 7-7.

Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, the Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC , said the competition was sponsored by the company as part of activities to mark its 2019 Customer Service Week.

Fadeyibi, represented by the Chief Finance Officer, EKEDC, Mr Joseph Ezenwa, said the tournament was borne out the company’s love for sports and recreation.

” At EKEDC, we support sports development and recreation as they help in the work-life balance.

“We are delighted that the maiden edition is successful and we look forward to having more of this,” he said.

The EKEDC helmsman said that the tournament played host to tennis professionals and enthusiasts, adding that the winners treated the audience to a great display of passion, resilience and skill.

Also, the Chairman of Ikoyi Club 1938, Yomi Orenuga, commended EKEDC for their initiative to sponsor the championship.

He said the club would always be ready to receive the company and suggested that the staff of the company should participate in the next edition of the championship.

The highpoint of the event was the presentation of trophies to the winning team and the runners up. (NAN)