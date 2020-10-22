Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As condemnation continues to trail the killing of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos, on Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called on the government to ensure that those behind the act ate brought to book.

The caucus, in a statement, by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Wednesday, after an emergency meeting to review the state of the nation, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the country on the events of the past few days.

The opposition lawmakers condemned the Lekki killings and charged the government to come up with a clear roadmap to put the country back on track.

The caucus noted that apart from ordering the immediate arrest and prosecution of security personnels, allegedly involved in the Lekki killings, President Buhari should rejig the country’s security architecture, as a matter of urgent priority, so as to contain the myriad of security challenges confronting the country.

However, the PDP lawmakers added that in the event that the President fails to rise to the occasion, they will explore legislative solutions to the issues and ensure that those responsible for the Lekki killings face trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The PDP Caucus agrees that there is need to rejig our abusive implementation of Federalism, calling to mind the need to engender a national conversation by adopting the 2014 National Conference report for consideration by the National Assembly, as well as constitutional amendment to divest power and resources from the centre to States and Local Government Areas”.

“The Caucus finally resolved that where the President fails to take decisive and satisfactory action within a reasonable time, the caucus shall consider and activate legislative actions to salvage the situation and ensure that all those involved in the killings face criminal trial at the International Criminal Court,” it said.

The caucus, while admonishing the youth to always be peaceful in their agitation for a better country, promised to continue to work towards the “evolution of an egalitarian society for the common good of all.”