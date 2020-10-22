Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of the killings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos, some members of the House of Representatives under the auspices of the Young Parliamentarians Forum have called on Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila to immediately reconvene the National Assembly to discuss the issue.

The lawmakers also called on the federal government to show a genuine commitment to reformation the police, as well as ensure the protection of citizens, across the country, from police brutality to forestall avoidable deaths.

The National Assembly had adjourned plenary earlier in the week to enable the various standing committees work on the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which has passed second reading in the two chambers.

The chairman of the forum, . Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, who made the call at a press briefing, in Abuja, on Thursday, also urged the government to immediately inaugurate the Nigeria Police Council and as well as constitute governing council of the National Human Rights Commission.

According to him, “the past few days have been the toughest time in our democracy, especially the horrendous loss of lives of unarmed protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, 20‘11 of October 2020.

“We have observed unpleasant developments across major cities in Nigeria with scores of young people killed and many injured as a result of the ongoing #EndSARS# peaceful protest led by young people. These extrajudicial killings and violence are highly condemnable and unacceptable.

“The National Assembly should as a matter of urgency reconvene for an emergency session to discuss the alleged killings of peaceful protesters. In addition, an investigative public hearing on the loss of lives and human rights violation resulting from police brutality is highly recommended.”

Tukura expressed dismay over the alleged recruitment and deployment of hoodlums and thugs by unpatriotic Nigerians, to disrupt and hijack the #EndSARS protests.

“These have occasioned the death of innocent citizens, the destruction of government and private property and the disruption of economic activities in some cities around the country.

“Our sincere sympathy goes to the families of people who lost their lives in the process and we pray the almighty consoles them in this moment of grief.

“We urge the federal government to ensure adequate and immediate compensation to the victims of police brutality, bandintry and terrorism”.