The Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has reassured the Federal Government of timely completion of the $1.5 billion Lekki deep seaport.

The Lekki Deep Sea Port Project, slated to be Sub-Saharan Africa’s deepest port and Nigeria’s first deep seaport, is located at the Lagos Free Zone, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The promoters of the deep seaport stated this recently when the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, paid the project an on-the-spot inspection recently.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Du Ruogang, assured stakeholders that notwithstanding the delays occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lekki Port team would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the project is completed and delivered on schedule and to the set standard .

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited is a special purpose vehicle through which the Lekki Deep Sea Port project is being delivered. The promoters of the project are China Harbour Engineering Company, Tolaram Group, Lagos State Government and the Federal Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).