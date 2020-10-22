A member of the #EndSARS movement in Abuja, Barrister Kaka George, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fish out the military personnel who were involved in the Lekki toll gate Massacre and punish them accordingly in line with the law.

George, who was reacting to the President’s broadcast, said the broadcast did not meet the expectations of the campaigners, noting that his speech lacked empathy and emotion.

George noted that the presidential address failed to assuage the people’s pain and loss, adding that it was rather filled with recriminations and threats of sanctions.

The activist whose Toyota SUV was damaged during an attack on #EndSARS protesters in Abuja stated, “He (Buhari) didn’t speak to the protesters; there was no empathy, no any form of emotion to show that he felt the pain Nigerians have gone through in the past couple of days and hours.”

“With all urgency, the President need to fish out those who ordered the Lekki Tollgate shooting and let them face the law. They ought to be sanctioned; it is our right to protest, we shouldn’t be intimidated.

“The Nigerian people need to know who carried out that operation and what actions have been taken on them. This was the major thing we expected to hear from the President’s speech, but we were disappointed.

“That is the only thing that can bring calm in the minds of the Nigerian people. Someone did this and someone has to pay for it,” she said.

The Activist lamented that the President’s speech did not touch the minds of the people, especially the youths who were protesting against police brutality and bad governance in the country.

“People died in Lekki toll gate and there was no form of empathy or emotions towards the relative of those who have lost their lives from what we saw in the Presidents speech.

“He did not even talk much to calm the nerves of the protesters. We need to see that there are structures on ground from the demands that are been made by the protesters to make this country great again,” she said.

She noted that alot of hoodlums have hijacked the protest from the original idea it was designed for, adding that most of them were now protesting online and separating the “bad eggs from the actual protesters”.

“We can’t back-out of the protest now, if we do, what about the lives of those innocent protesters that have died, the military personnel that were involved need to account for this killings.

“For once, Nigerians youths have come together to unite. Out there on the street, there is no religion or tribe, everyone is looking up to each other and that is why we can’t give up because there is so much at stake now,” she added.