Zika Bobby and Steve Agbota

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and community relations efforts, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (Lekki Port), the developer of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Project currently under construction at the Lagos Free Trade Zone, Ibeju Lekki, together with China Harbour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise (CHELE) have donated food items to its host communities. The food items were distributed to the six host communities of Itoke, Magbon-Segun, Idotun, Lujagba, Okesegun and Lekuru at the project site to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown on the people of the communities.

Speaking at the presentation of the food items to the baales of the six communities, Alhaji Bode Oyedele, a Director of Lekki Port, said the donation was to help ease the difficulties occasioned by the COVID- 19 lockdown.

“We are here today to present these food items to the communities as a way of showing our concern to the well-being of the people of our host communities especially during this trying period”, he said. He urged the community leaders to ensure that the food items are distributed to reach every household within their communities.

He commended the communities for peaceful co-existence and relationship with the company over the years and expressed the hope that they will continue to adopt diplomacy and peaceful resolution of disputes and misunderstandings.

Speaking on behalf of all the community leaders, Baale of Idotun Community, Chief Waheed Tubeko, commended the company for the kind gesture and prayed for the successful completion of the project for the benefit of the company, the communities and humanity at large.