Bolaji Okunola

Determined to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has donated 2,000 bottles of sanitizers and fliers to various groups in Lagos State.

The charity move aimed at keeping the scourge at bay, was flagged off at Ajunwe Police station, Ajah and it went on to other sections of the community which includes the bus stops in the axis.

Traders at the Sangotedo market, General Hospital, Ibeju Lekki, Abraham Adesanya Health Centre and host others benefitted from the scheme.

Passers-by within the Lekki-Ajah environs also got their feel of the initiative.

Speaking at the event, President, LERSA James Emadoye, said the initiative is aimed at sensitising the public about the precautionary moves against coronavirus.

“As you are aware, the whole world is fighting a war with an invisible enemy and our leaders have revealed some measures that we need to take so that we will win this fight against the pandemic.

“As a responsible association, we have decided to share some sanitizers, nose masks and other items for the people with this community.

“We are giving this out to those important servants who can’t stay at home. that is the Police officers, Road Transport workers, traders, medical staff and other Lagos base citizens.

“We encourage that all their members have at least have a sanitizer in their pocket so that they can protect themselves.

“We are also distributing fliers to the people so that they would understand what government have asked us to do which included regular hand washing and social distancing and all that. So it is for this purpose we embarked on this campaign inorder to ensure people stay safe,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Chairman National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Adeyemi Taofeek, Police Area Commander, Olugbemi Gbolahan and other dignitaries thanked the donors.