By Sunday Ani

Residents of the Occeanbay Estate in Ibeju Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State have protested against the poor management of the estate by its developer.

Addressing journalists after the placard-bearing residents marched around the estate, Chairperson of Occeanbay Residents Association, Jite Titiloye, alleged that in spite of heavy infrastructural fees paid for quality services, the management of the estate had failed to live up to its part of the bargain.

She said apart from untidy environment, bad water and porous security, which were not what residents bargained for when paying heavy premiums to the estate managers, the most important issue currently driving residents crazy was the failure of the estate manager to provide electricity for them.

“We pay for a 24-hour power supply; we pay before power is given to us, so we have paid for this year, but as we speak today, EKEDC has disconnected our light because we are indebted to the tune of N55 million. It means somebody collected the money and didn’t remit it to the power company; that is what has been happening,” she said.