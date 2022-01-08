Emadoye noted that the reluctance of the Lagos State Government to develop the coastal road, which offers the only access route for some residents in the area, has resulted in largescale illegal property development projects on the portion earmarked for the road.

According to Emadoye, efforts by the residents, which took him meeting with government agencies in charge of physical development, to issue a ‘stop work order’ on the projects have been futile.

“What is happening in this area is sad and unfortunate. During Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s campaign to become governor, he promised to ensure the development of the coastal road to ease the challenge residents face to reach their homes. “Two years down the line, nothing is happening on the road. Just last year, we began to notice building projects on the road. When we approached the state government, we were told that it was just a temporary approval. Since then more build- ing projects are springing up everyday and nothing is being done about it. “We are worried because we find it difficult to now access our homes. We believe that this is also an indication that government is not ready to develop the road despite the huge revenue the state generates from Lekki.

