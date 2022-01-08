Lekki axis residents, under the aegis of Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), have called on Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to immediately stop the ongoing allocation of parts of the land earmarked for the Lekki Coastal Road project to private property developers.
The call was made on Friday at a press conference addressed by LERSA President, Olorogun James Emadoye, who lamented the hardship that residents of the area experience on account of building projects being executed by property develop- ers on the coastal road.
Emadoye noted that the reluctance of the Lagos State Government to develop the coastal road, which offers the only access route for some residents in the area, has resulted in largescale illegal property development projects on the portion earmarked for the road.
According to Emadoye, efforts by the residents, which took him meeting with government agencies in charge of physical development, to issue a ‘stop work order’ on the projects have been futile.
“What is happening in this area is sad and unfortunate. During Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s campaign to become governor, he promised to ensure the development of the coastal road to ease the challenge residents face to reach their homes. “Two years down the line, nothing is happening on the road. Just last year, we began to notice building projects on the road. When we approached the state government, we were told that it was just a temporary approval. Since then more build- ing projects are springing up everyday and nothing is being done about it. “We are worried because we find it difficult to now access our homes. We believe that this is also an indication that government is not ready to develop the road despite the huge revenue the state generates from Lekki.
“We are ready to support the gov- ernment in developing the coastal road but the government must stop these improper allocation to developers who are not concerned about the hardship residents pass through but are only after money. What is happening here will further create problem for government in paying compensation when it eventually decided to develop the road.”
Also speaking to journalists, Secretary of LERSA, Gbemi Adelekan, said the residents have written to the Lagos House of Assembly over the issue and were hopeful that the legislators would act on the matter soon.
“We will continue to engage the state government to fulfil its promise of creating access road for us on the coastal axis. “As peace loving residents, we will not take laws into our hand to enforce our rights, but we would certainly explore all options available to us to ensure that government do the right thing,” Adelekan said.
