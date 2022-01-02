Residents of the Lekki area of the Lagos metropolis have called on the Lagos State House of Assembly to enact law that would put an end to building along coastal road part of which has been leased to developers by the state government.

The residents under the aegis of Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) made the call in a statement signed by Olorogun James Emadoye, LERSA President, noting that the development was a threat to life and property in the area.

The statement reads in part: “We are compelled to run to you and the State House of Assembly at this auspicious time of the year, as we have noticed heavy construction on the Coastal Road around Goshen Estate, Lekki.

“Our initial investigation revealed that some government officials are the ones that have allocated the Coastal Road to developers for various untenable reasons.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“One of the builders, known as CLAM Church, has already constructed permanent structures on the coastal road and others are waiting to follow.”