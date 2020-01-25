The Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has called on Lagos State Government to take advantage of the dry season to resume construction of drainage, roads and mounting of streetlights along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

LERSA President, Chief James Emadoye made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Emadoye lauded the remedial works done during the rainy season, but said the call became necessary to ensure that the difficulties experienced by commuters along the axis when were maximally reduced or totally eliminated.

He requested for the removal of some unnecessary roundabouts along the expressway which had become trouble spots.

“Already the road from Abraham Adesanya to Epe is very bad and we appreciate them for the repair done during the rains.

“But now that the dry season is here, it is expected of the governor to immediately direct contractors to site to resume construction of drainage, roads and streetlights,” he said.

Emadoye also appealed that the issue of shanties, beggars and street urchins along the axis be tackled to ensure the city evolved into the mega city it was created to be.

He urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State to fulfill the promise he made to the Association to build an alternative road to accommodate the increasing population along the axis.

“Activities of the Lagos Free Trade Area, the refinery and lots of other businesses springing up along this axis are putting a lot of burden on the limited infrastructure.

“We call on the governor to consider fulfilling the promise he made to us to ensure ease of movement.

“We agreed that the new road can be tolled while the old one built by the Lateef Jakande administration be free.

“Since the budget cycle has returned to what it should be, we are confident that revenue will be available and put to good use for the welfare of the Lagos citizens,” he said.

The LERSA president urged government to encourage local production and utility for significant improvement in the economy in 2020.

Speaking on the recently signed finance Act, Emadoye said that while the Act was good for the economy, quick implementation of the contents was important to enjoy the benefits.

He urged the government to ensure that the taxes generated were used for basic infrastructure to alleviate the suffering of the masses.

“Seven-point five per cent VAT (7.5) is quite high for the kind of economy we run as 80 per cent are dependent on government expenses.

“But the other contents of the Act are very good, as on the long run, we will enjoy the benefits,” he said.

The Chairman, LERSA Environment Committee, Mrs Lauretta Asemota, detailed engagement of relevant environmental agencies to eliminate all forms of environmental degradation across the axis as plans for 2020.

Also, Asemota revealed the association’s intention to work with LASPARK to embark on massive tree planting and turn waste places into beautification spots. (NAN)