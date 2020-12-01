Molly Kilete, Abuja

The legal team representing the Nigerian Army at the ongoing Lagos State Judicial panel of Inquiry on the alleged shooting of innocent protesters at Lekki has submitted its report to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in Abuja.

The team led by Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN) said the Nigerian Army was not under any form of trial over the shooting at the Lekki tollgate that allegedly resulted in the killing of some #EndSARS protesters in October 20.

The legal team, which has the director legal services of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General M. U. Wambai, Samuel Agweh (SAN), Biola Oyebanji and Colonel Michael Ede, were received by the Chief Of Policy and Plans (COPP), Lieutenant-General Lamidi Adeosun, who represented the COAS at the occasion.

Presenting the report, Kehinde said: “I want it to be clear that at no point in time was the Nigerian Army summoned as a respondent, at no time was the Nigerian Army mentioned.

“Army was there to throw light on what happened.At the end of the presentation, the Nigerian army was able to explain its involvement, we were able to establish that the NA did not set out on its own to intervene.

“The Nigerian Army was called because the civil police was overwhelmed. We were able to show the footage, both oral and visual to show the role of the army.”