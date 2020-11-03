By Lukman Olabiyi

Surprised was the expression of the Lagos Judicial Panel of enquiry as the Management of Lekki Concession Company (LCC) told them that their closed-circuit Television camera at the Lekki Toll Gate did not captured all what transpired at the scene on October 20.

The company’s Managing Director, Abayomi Omamuwasan made this known on Tuesday after tendering

the footage of scene by scene account of what happened on the day #EndSARS protesters were shot at the Lekki Toll Gate plaza.

He said that the surveillance camera stopped capturing event of October 20, at 8pm when it developed network issues.

While further testifying before the panel, he disclosed that the CCTV stopped recording around 8pm and did not capture the shootings.

He also said the company had three surveillance cameras located at Sandfill, Ikoyi Bridge and one at Chevron.

“The surveillance camera didn’t capture the shooting.

“It stopped recording around 8pm,” Omamuwasan told the panel.

He added that the fire outbreak at the Ikoyi Bridge affected the CCTV cameras and it stopped recording.

Explaining the reason for the power outage, he insisted that the company complied with the curfew and asked staff to leave in adherence with the directive of the state government.

He added that the company withdrew its staff from the toll gate following the takeover of the toll gate by the protesters.

