By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has condemned Tuesday night attack on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area.

The governor said forces beyond the state’s control were responsible for the gruesome act.

He called for the probe of the soldiers who shot the protesters at the scene.

In exonerating his administration of any wrongdoing over the incident, Sanwo-Olu said no sitting governor control rule of engagement of the military

