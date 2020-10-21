Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Sequel to the shooting at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos, on Tuesday night, the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, has issued another security alert to United States nationals in the country.

In the security alert dated October 21, 2020, made available on the Facebook page of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, the United States said demonstrations continued across Nigeria, adding that some protests have become violent, and there have been incidents of property destruction.

The United States also said there were also reports of increases in security force presence and intervention in multiple locations throughout the country, including Abuja, Lagos, and other major cities.

“There were multiple reports of shootings overnight in the Lekki area of Lagos. In Abuja, protesters and counter-protesters have moved throughout the city, at times causing traffic gridlock. There have been isolated incidents of violence and vandalism in both cities,” the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria said.

The United States however urge all US citizens in Nigeria to avoid areas around demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories.

The United States stated that the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja remained fully operational, but noted that some airlines have canceled flights.

“Protests have occurred along the Abuja Airport road, impeding traffic. Please check with your airline for any flight updates and use caution if you need to travel.

“U.S. citizens in Lagos State are advised to respect the ongoing 24-hour, round the clock curfew. We urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories.

“Continue to be vigilant. Communications networks may be disrupted. Consider using SMS, landlines, social media, and email to check in with family and friends.

“As a result of Lagos State’s ongoing 24-hour curfew, the Consulate General in Lagos, including the Consular Section, remains closed to the public,” the United States also said.

The United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria further called on its nationals to avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place, to remember to let their family members know they were safe, and exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.

Other measures suggested by the United States Government to its nationals include keeping a low profile, being aware of their surroundings, monitoring of local media for updates, and review of the Travel Advisory for Nigeria.