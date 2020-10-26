Romanus Okoye

A human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong has requested for the CCTV records of Lekki Tollgate attack from the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, to enable him prepare and represent his clients in pursuit of their legitimate rights.

The activist who reminded the governor that Lagosians are watching to see his response to the application, requested for “Authenticated Copies of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) records showing the attack on #EndSARS Protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020;

“Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Instrument setting up the Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident with its Terms of Reference; and

“The Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Instrument, Order or Directive under which a revised Curfew was declared and imposed in Lagos State which took effect by 9:00PM on October 20, 2020.”

He stated further, “Sir, I urgently require the CTC of the said Instruments and the CCTV records to enable me participate, and properly represent victims at the Panel. It will also be in the overall public interest for these documents to be released to me timeously as that will enhance public confidence in the Panel’s investigation.

“It is my considered view that refusal of this innocuous FOI request will undermine your commitment to a credible, honest and transparent investigation into abuses by SARS in Lagos State and the remote and immediate cause(s) of the infamous attack on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos on October 20, 2020.

“Kindly see this request as a good opportunity to honour your oath of office and advance your pledge to ensure that truth and justice prevails.The eyes of the people of Lagos are watching to see your response to this application. This harmless application is made pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act 2011.”