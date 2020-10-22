Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s attack on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by alleged soldiers, all attempt to speak with President Muhammadu Buhari had been unsuccessful.

The Governor revealed this Thursday morning in an exclusive interview on Arise Television.

Sanwo-Olu said following the incident he had called the President’s phone number twice but that the President had been busy at the Federal Executive Council meeting.

The Lagos Governor said he eventually received calls from the leadership of the military, calls he considered to have been initiated by the President.

Mr Sanwo-Olu revealed that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, called him on the phone Wednesday.

His discussion with the military leadership, the Governor said, centered on how to secure the State to prevent further destruction of public infrastructure by hoodlums.

He disclosed that the military has agreed to deploy more security forces to guard public assets in the State.

The Governor attributed the crisis that has rocked the State since the shootings of the night of October 20 to misinformation.

"The event that happened at 7PM came as a total shock to me and those around me. The instructions were that the police shouldn't be out until 10/11 PM. I can't explain who gave orders to the military." –@JideSanwoOlu on the military's intervention on #BlackTuesday. #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/9AEqXexWdc — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 22, 2020

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the shooting of protester at Lekki Toll Gate, Mr Sanwo-Olu revealed that the cameras removed before Tuesday’s incident were infrared cameras.

He said CCTV cameras are still available and a panel will be set up from Monday to review the tapes.

He added that the cameras are used to capture images of vehicles that drive through the toll gate and are installed at a lower level.

The Governor also disclosed that the infrared cameras were removed independently by the Lekki Concession Company but the CCTV cameras were not touched.

Moving forward, the Governor said: ‘We need to come together to engage ourselves, have a genuine reconciliation and plan a better and stronger Lagos State.’

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the 24-hour curfew imposed on the State to curtail the arson and widespread violence that has ravaged Lagos might be eased by Friday.

The Governor said the relaxing of the curfew was necessary for Lagos residents to restock food supplies and other essentials.