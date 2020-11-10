Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The National Assembly has vowed to investigate the Nigeria Army (NA) over the October 20th incident that led to alleged shooting and massacre of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki.

According to the Chairman of the House committee on Army, Mr. Abdulrazaq Namdas, “Even though the Army has denied the incident and said they are investigating, but for us, whether the army is investigating or not we as a committee we will investigate. We wouldn’t want a situation where the Army is unduly accused until it is subjected to an investigation.”

The chairman who was in Gombe along with other members of the house committee on an oversight function, explained that the committee would not hesitate to fault the army once they are investigated and found wanting.

He added that the committee is yet to launch the investigation because the house is in recess and conducting the country’s 2021 budget defence at the moment. “We have investigated Army severally in the past and it was done well, so we will do our own part of the investigation,” he said.

The chairman further stated that the intended investigation is to make the national security strategy of the federal government, to ensure that the reforms go everywhere “So that people will be professional in their activities”.

“The national security strategy encompasses all the security reforms in Nigeria, the strategy is being coordinated by the NSA (National Security Adviser) so it involves all the security agencies,” Mr. Namdas stated.