Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Over 175,000 Nigerians have signed a petition calling for the prosecution of President Muhammadu Buhari before the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the Hague, the Netherlands, for the shooting of protesters at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos on Tuesday night.

The petition, which is on Change.org, was started by one Kayode Ogunfeibo.

An introduction to the petition read:

‘Today in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nigerian Army started shooting peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

‘This is the latest in a long series of human rights abuses in Nigeria and as the Head of State of Nigeria President Mohammadu Buhari should be held directly responsible for this heinous crime against humanity.

‘Under no circumstances should civilians be shot by soldiers in a civilised world and the perpetrators including the Army Chief of Staff, General Buratai, should be brought to justice.’

The petition which is currently trending on Twitter has over 180,000 signatures as at 2:40 pm