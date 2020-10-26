Magnus Eze, Enugu and Chinelo Obogo

Senior Pastor of Citadel Global Community Church (Latter Rain Assembly), Tunde Bakare, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately commence investigation into the identity of those who ordered soldiers to shoot unarmed Anti-Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

In his State of The Nation broadcast in his church on yesterday, he said armed soldiers responsible for the shooting must be prosecuted and made to face the law.

He described SARS as State-Aided Robbery Squad’ and said the governments at the federal and state levels have lent credence to the conclusion of protesters that the government itself was behind the smokescreen tactics to discredit the protests and that by its actions and inactions, the government has burned the bridge of trust.

Bakare said: “When a people elect their leaders, they hand over the responsibility to protect and defend them. The gun in the hand of the policeman is the closest, most visible and most easily identifiable symbol of that handover of power and responsibility from the people to the government. In other words, as far as the responsibility of the government to guarantee the security and welfare of the people is concerned, the policeman on the street is the first ambassador of the government to the people.

“Any misuse of that power by the police, especially to repress and oppress any citizen, is ultimately an abuse of the power conferred by the people on their government. This is why the widespread protests against police brutality are justified. I acknowledge the efforts made by the government to address the protesters’ demands, but the government must move from commitment to full compliance in the implementation of the 5-for-5 demands of the EndSARS protesters and in overhauling our policing architecture. Unfortunately, this is where peaceful protests hijacked by thugs and hoodlums have landed us.

“Be that as it may, governments at the federal and state levels have lent credence to the conclusion of protesters that the government itself was behind these smokescreen tactics to discredit the protests. By its actions and inactions, the government has burned the bridge of trust. It is my hope that this address will help rebuild that bridge and resolve the issues in the interest of the Nigerian nation.

“Any attempt to resolve the issues must go beyond the surface to excavate underlying factors. Our overarching challenge is systemic governance failure which, over the decades, has worsened the living conditions of Nigerians. As a result, although the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been disbanded, the spirit of SARS continues to prowl unchecked. Therefore, my fellow citizens, lend me your ears, as I unveil to you the true meaning of SARS and why we must EndSARS.

“Above all, I strongly recommend that President Muhammadu Buhari should ensure that those who ordered armed soldiers to fire on innocent citizens are fished out and made to face the full weight of the law. The officers who carried out such wicked acts should also be prosecuted under international legal standards.

“As a result, although the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been disbanded, the spirit of SARS continues to prowl unchecked. SARS is also the symbol of that politician who loots public funds to build a political war chest and spends it during elections buying votes, hiring thugs, intimidating voters and robbing the people of the power of choice.

“Together with the murderous members of the police force who have robbed our young people of their lives with the trigger of a gun provided for them by the state these pen-robbers who deploy the powers, privileges and provisions of their offices to rob the Nigerian people of our common patrimony are all operatives of SARS. They all belong to the State-Aided Robbery Squad (SARS). That is the true meaning of SARS: State-Aided Robbery Squad.”

Ohanaeze UK,

N/Ireland flay

arson, looting

Ndigbo UK and Northern Ireland, yesterday, condemned the looting and wanton destruction of private properties, public utilities, institutions and facilities by hoodlums.

The Igbo socio-cultural group in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Nnanna Igwe and Secretary Mazi Kingsley Offor, said the acts were not acceptable, and negate the vision of the #EndSARS movement.

Ohanaeze UK, North Ireland, therefore, called on all those involved in the destruction of people’s shops and looting of properties to stop the reprehensible acts.

It also expressed condoled with families of the innocent and unarmed protesters who lost their lives, especially those who died at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“We also remember all those killed extra-judicially in Nigeria over the years by SARS and police brutality with ‘utter impunity’; our thoughts and prayers are with them.

“We condemn strongly the army shooting, attack and forcefully disruption of peaceful #EndSARS protest at Lekki Toll Gate on October 20 in Lagos resulting in significant casualties and loss of lives.

“This action was the lowest moment in our history and an affront to our fundamental human rights and freedom of association as enshrined in Nigerian Constitution and the International Law on Human Right to which Nigeria is signatory to.

“We fully share and support the peaceful #EndSARS youths protest demanding immediate end to police brutality and request for good governance and a better society in Nigeria.

“This #EndSARS protest has no ethnic or religious connotations; it was a spontaneous and united peaceful movement by all Nigerian youths to press for a change in the affairs of the nation.

“The Federal Government should set up urgent judicial panel of inquiry into the army shooting and extra-judicial killings of peaceful and armless protesters and all forceful disruptions of the peaceful #EndSARS protest,” the statement read.

ASETU alleges gang up against Igbo, alerts UN, US

Meanwhile, the Association of South East Town Unions (ASETU) has called the attention of the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and the African Union to the negative stereotyping of Igbo in the ongoing agitations by Nigerian youths for reforms.

ASETU alleged that some actors within northern Nigeria were about to overrun Igboland, and their strategy was to label Igbo youths as stirers of violence, so as to justify the genocide which they had since planned against them.

The group declared as satanic attempt to blame the Igbo for the destruction associated with the EndSARS agitation of Nigerian youths.

National President of ASETU, Chief Emeka Diwe and National Secretary, Gideon Adikwuru, in a statement, said giving ethnic colouration to a mass movement driven by the understandable agonies and frustrations of young Nigerians was mischievous.

They also said that such divisive and unpatriotic campaign was a further attempt to mobilise the rest of Nigeria to levy carnage and genocide on the Igbo.

“We are far too familiar with this script which some real enemies of Nigeria are about to play. The catastrophe that was visited on our people in the aftermath of the January 1966 military coup which culminated in the 30-month genocidal civil war began exactly this way. A coup that was initially hailed as patriotic and revolutionary planned and executed by soldiers from the then four regions of the country later was tagged an “Igbo coup”, and over three million Igbo people were ruthlessly butchered before the dust could rest,” ASETU stated.

APC UK speaks

This came as the United Kingdom Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) advised Nigerians to be mindful of the authenticity or otherwise of social media posts, saying some were planted to whip up sentiments and create panic and hatred among the people.

Leader of the chapter, Mr Ade Omole, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the killings and destruction of both government and private property by some hoodlums who infiltrated the protest in major cities could have been avoided.

Omole said it was regrettable that the #EndSARS protest, which started peacefully, was later infiltrated by hoodlums who took advantage of it to unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians in some states of the federation.

He prayed for the departed souls, empathised with the families of the victims and also called for full investigation by the authorities into all killings and infractions against the law.

He added that Nigerians in the Diaspora support peaceful protests as enshrined in the country’s Constitution but would not sit and watch the hoodlums and social media pranksters turn the country into a state of anarchy.

He maintained that the peace, tranquility and rebuilding of the country should, however, be the main consideration of all and sundry at the moment.

“The #EndSARS protesters have sent their message loud and clear and President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet too have said that much in their various addresses to the nation.

“It is, therefore, time to sheath their swords and exit the stage while the ovation is loudest and await the implementation of the accepted demands from the Federal Government.

“Few have been implemented already while some will take a while. We are ready to partner organs to implement the #EndSARS agenda to ensure that implementation is carried out in a just manner.

“If the nation descends into anarchy as a result of the wanton looting, God forbid, the youth will be the hardest hit,” Omole said.

Group wants FG to implement 2018 presidential report on SARS reform

To achieve immediate and lasting solution to the #EndSARS saga, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has urged the Federal Government to implement recommendations of the 2018 Presidential Panel on SARS reform.

Executive Director of CASER, Frank Tietie, lawyer and rights activist, also said there was an urgent need for government at all levels to ensure youth inclusiveness in governance and create the enabling environment for employment opportunities.

The 2018 presidential panel on SARS reformation had among other things investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform of the police outfit.

The panel lead by Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), had recommended the dismissal of 37 police officers and 24 others for prosecution following several complaints received on alleged human rights violations across the country.

The panel had also requested Inspector-General of Police Muhammed Adamu to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of human rights of innocent citizens.

“In 2018, our President set up a presidential panel on the reformation of the SARS led by Tony Ojukwu, which made copious recommendations to the President on reforming SARS.

“The report recommended among others, the establishment of state and local government police.”

He said the President had on receipt of the report directed the setting up of a panel to put up a white paper for implementation of the report noting that the recommendations had yet to be implemented.

Tietie said the programmes of governments over the years had not met the aspirations and yearnings of the youth in particular, hence their resolve to ventilate their displeasure.

“What we have just experienced in the #EndSARS protest is the built up tension that triggered the recent protest.

“When the young people saw that the SARS police became a repository of everything that was wrong about Nigeria they felt it was time for them to fight for their lives.

“It is a cycle, it was inevitable, you couldn’t avoid it.

“Don’t think the embers of the fire that were ragging in the last two weeks have actually gone down, no.

“Another cycle might be brewing if we do not, fundamentally as a matter of serious urgency, change the entire Nigerian paradigm.

“That has always been the call in recent times; it has been branded with different names, like restructuring; but those who have operated government do not see this as the remedy.

“We have a huge problem of unnecessary stereotype, where the youth have been alienated and that was the reason they went with that kind of rage.

“Those, who run government, who are in the public service know what the solutions are but, because of self aggrandisement, they don’t want to apply the solutions.

“What does it take to make Nigeria an egalitarian society: obey the laws, as written in the various statutes and books.

“We as a country are simply paying the price for many years of disregard for human rights and the rule of law.

“We have missed many opportunities to humanise our government system.

“Those running governments must operate government based on the dictates of the law and not in a self-serving manner.

“Those who should have managed the situation did not manage the situation adequately.

“It was a golden opportunity for our country to turn things around, but it missed it this time around.

“The protests were cries of dieying people, who have been constantly victimised by the system,” he said.(NAN)

CSOs seek investigation of Lekki killing to douse youths’ anger

Civil Society Orgainsations (CSO) have called on the National Assembly and the Federal Government to investigate the Lekki Toll Plaza killings of #EndSARS protesters as a way of dousing youths’ anger across the country.

Mr Hamzat Lawal, Executive Director, Connected Development (CODE), said that thousands of Nigerian Youths recently took to the streets to decry and protest the brutality, assaults and unjust killings by the police.

Lawal, however, said that the peaceful demonstrations against police brutality were cracked down with aggressive response and shootings unleashed by security officials.

“We are aggrieved by all that has happened recently; Our call for accountability and transparency in public services is to ensure that the government is responsive to its duties of ensuring the wellbeing of its citizens and protecting lives and property.

“At CODE, our mission firmly aligns with the Sustainable Development Goal 16 – Peace, Justice and Stronger Institutions.

“ We are also petitioning the government to deliver on the #5for5 demands that were birthed following the ‘half-hearted’ response of the government to end the rogue police unit for the 4th time.

“In collaboration with other civil society organisations, we are petitioning the National Assembly (NASS) to order the inquiry and investigation of these atrocious killings perpetrated by state actors against citizens in lieu of the #EndSARS Protest.’’

Mr Monday Osasah, Executive Director, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), said that the centre condemned the killing of unarmed protesters.

He said that the centre would urge governors to hold town hall meetings to prevent recurence.

Osasah called on the Military to ensure transparency in its investigation and bring those found culpable to justice.

“I encourage Governors to not only occupy themselves with setting up of judicial commissions of enquiry but extend their intervention to include engagement of the youth through town hall meetings.

“This should be as a way of demonstrating government’s resolve and determination to ending this quagmire in the country,’’ he said

Osasah commiserated with families of unarmed protesters who lost their lives in the shooting and urged all youths to be law abiding in their protest which is their right.

Meanwhile, a coalition of CSOs in a statement expressed disappointment that the federal government failed to acknowledge the attacks and killings of unarmed peaceful protesters at Lekki.

They are: Connected Development (CODE); TechHerNG; The Interactive Initiative for Social Impact (Dataphyte); Accountability Lab Nigeria; and Spaces for Change.

““ Not only is this worrisome but a mockery of democratic practices.

“Over the last two weeks, scores have died as thousands of protesters hit the streets all across Nigeria to demand an end to the assaults and unjust killings of youths by SARS.

The CSO coalition strongly condemned these undemocratic, heinous and barbaric acts against humanity especially the military killings.

The group demanded that perpetrators of the police/SARS brutality and extrajudicial killings face the wrath of the law and be held accountable, especially leading up to those peaceful protesters who were either shot or killed during this recent protest.

This coalition called on the International Criminal court (ICC) to promptly investigate and prosecute public officials found to have sponsored the violence against the peaceful #EndSARS protesters which fall within the “Crimes Against Humanity” pursuant to the Rome Statute.

They said the political leaders should without further delay call for an inquiry and order the attorney general to sack and prosecute those officers who were responsible for the killings or set up a committee to investigate.

They also said that the National Assembly should order the investigation of the atrocious killings perpetrated by state actors against the citizens in lieu of the #EndSARS Protest.

They advised that security force should rethink the lame strategy of overburdening security agencies and vigilance groups and invest in adequate training and capacity building.

This, they said, would reduce overhead and operational costs, improve efficiently in the security expenditure and expose the inherent corruption in the system.

“The apparent lack of transparency and opaque budget and procurement practices in the management and utilisation of security funds in Nigeria has contributed to its operational shortcomings and frequent misconduct.

“We commend the resilience of citizens who took to the streets to protest and decry alarming police brutality, assaults and wanton killings by SARS.

“At this time, as the nation heals, we urge citizens to please be calm, observe the curfew imposed by the government and be safe.

“We will continue to demand justice and will not rest until perpetrators face the wrath of the law,’’ they said

Awori condemns destruction of public facilities in Lagos

By Chinelo Obogo

The President of Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mohammed Olagbaye, has condemned the destruction of public facilities in Lagos State by hoodlums.

He also denounced the attack on the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Babatunde Akiolu, by looters.

He described the invasion of the palace as a desecration and an affront on Yoruba cultural values and heritage.

Olagbaye decried the shooting of protesters at Lekki who were making legitimate demands for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squard(SARS), which the Federal government acknowledged as a constitutional right.

He lamented that the shooting, which also triggered violent reactions, occurred from the attacks by men in Nigeria Army uniform on protesters at Lekki Toll gate on the night of Tuesday October 20, a black Tuesday.

Olagbaye said it is most pathetic that miscreants, thieves, political thugs and others with vested interests were allowed to take advantage of the unfortunate situation to destroy businesses worth billions in the last few days.

He said:”These gangs have razed monuments, institutions, police stations and wreaked immeasurable havoc. We disapprove these in its entirety.

“The Aworis, as the original largest landowners of Lagos State and parts of Ogun State and as part of Yorubas, are known for their tolerance and democratic credentials.

“We completely agree with all the demands of the protesters, but will like to appeal for peace to reign whilst we await federal and state governments to unmask the perpetrators of these dastardly acts, including the shooting, with appropriate sanctions and address the demand of the protesters as promised, in a transparent manner to give credibility to government actions, for better future for our children.

“Whilst, we reiterate the fact that no compensation is enough to restore the loss of anyone, governments should heal our land and console the families of the victims adequately.

“We call on Federal Government to be more proactive and stop further destruction of Lagos State. We call on Federal Government to be more proactive, create more employment opportunities and help stop further destruction of Lagos State,” Olagbaye said.