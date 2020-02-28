Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, has urged Christians to pray against all evils bedevilling the country’s fortunes and image.

He said the 40 days fasting during Lenten offers veritable opportunity for Christians to deploy their prayers and supplications against banditry, insurgency and terrorism that are degrading the nation.

Bamidele, in a statement felicitating with Christians on the commencement of Lenten period, said the spiritual obligation symbolises the sacrifices exhibited by Jesus Christ and his eventual death for forgiveness of sins and for humans to be saved from perilous time.

He appealed to Christian adherents not to waver in the beliefs that with prayers and right attitude Nigeria can subdue the multifaceted crises bedevilling her and rise to become one of the economically-advanced nations of the world.

“Let us be fervent in prayers, because with God, all things are possible. The sordid and devastating news about killings, kidnappings, terrorism, religious clashes and corruption happening in Nigeria have created a cleavage and faultiness along the country’s foundation and required physical, mental and spiritual interventions for timely remedy.

“As Christains, this Lenten stands for piety, sacrifices, love, forgiveness, atonement and time for attitudinal rebirth and spiritual rejuvenation when our supplications before God can be easily sanctioned,” Bamidele said.