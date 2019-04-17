Gilbert Ekezie

Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has called on Nigerians, both Christians and Muslims, to be fervent in prayers for the country to promote peace, unity, economic, social and political development of the country.

He made the call, on Monday, during the annual lenten talk, coral renditions and breaking of fast at the Island Club, Onikan, Lagos.

Olumakaiye, who spoke on the topic, “Renewal of the spirit and re-born worship in Nigeria, life in the spirit, life of worship,” insisted it is only through prayers that Nigeria would overcome its challenges.

He said a praying nation is a great nation and urged Nigerians to walk on the path of righteousness, honesty and sincerity, so that God would intervene in the affairs of the nation.

“We should imbibe the spirit of Christ, and that is total love and sacrifice, and we should strive to be our brother’s keepers,’’ he said.

Olumakaiye also admonished the youths, especially the unemployed, to remain focused, diligent and peaceful to help in the transformation of the nation.

“Youths must be focused; they should walk on the path of dignity of labour because there is reward when we walk on that path; God created us to make impact. The youths should also try to engage in things that can better their lives so that their future will be improved, rather than wait for the government. They should think of what they can contribute to the society to make Nigeria great, they should shun greed and other vices so that God will bless the works of their hands,” he said.

The bishop further advised Nigerians to be united to make life worth living for others, saying, “we should as well make positive impacts in the society.”

Island Club Chairman, Olabanji Oladapo, said lent, which is a period before Easter, reminds Christians of the suffering, death and the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Lent is the six-week period leading up to Easter. It is one of the most important times of the year for many Christians around the world. It is also a period which Christians fast, abstain from all sinful acts and express penitence,’’ he said.

He explained that Christian faith hinges on resurrection of Christ, and it is believed if there is no resurrection, there will be no Christianity.