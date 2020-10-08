Victor Obinna Iloka, the CEO and Founder of forex trading firm, Leo Fx Academy, was born 20 years ago and hails from Nnewi, Anambra State, is a forex trader and student.

He started his education at St Michael’s Boys’ Secondary School, before proceeding to Federal Government College, Nise and then had his university education at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka., where he obtained a BSC Degree.

Born to Mr. and Mrs Iloka, and the fourth child out of five, his parents wanted him to be a lawyer but he chose to cut a career in forex trading, despite his father’s reservations and initial objections but the young man’s love for forex trading was enough to convince his parents to allow him become what he is today.

His incursion into the forex trading business did not come without challenges as he had to put on his thinking cap to start off given the lack of support to raise capital to put his ideas into practice by way of getting his company off the ground.

To get off the blocks, Victor Iloka, started Leo FX Academy through funds raised from training young prospective individuals on the technicalities and intricacies of forex trading.

And s ever since them school arm of the company started, things have taken shape and the company has come to stay, with growth being recorded in all aspects of the business.

Described by close friends and associates as calculating and determined, is does not come as a surprise that since he started forex trading, Victor Obinna Iloka has continued to shine like a star that he truly is.

With a thriving business, many close watchers of the strides of Iloka feel that there more beautiful stories will come from Iloka’s Leo FX Academy given his hands-on way of tackling challenges of the suave young man.