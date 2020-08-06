The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a forex trading firm, Leo Fx Trading Academy, Mr. Victor Obinna IIloka, has said the future of the firm was bright and rewarding.

He said the firm intends to build schools in different locations in the country, where individuals can be taught and trained to become successful forex traders.

Since entering into the competitive forex trading market a couple of years ago, the company has grown its income through strategic trading and innovative and carefully thought out plans, which have placed it in the path of progress.

At a time that many corporations, industries and business firms are struggling to stay afloat because of the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Leo Fx Academy is waxing strong.

And speaking on what the future portends for the company, Iloka said: “the future of Leo fx Academy is very bright. Since I was able to get this far, I can move further”.

On plans to place the company in profitable path and meet the changing needs of its customers and prospective clients, Iloka said,

“I have plans to very soon take the online teaching to a whole new level. I would not be teaching online all the time, but I want some people who can mentor people offline.

“I will have schools, maybe, within some locations in the country, where I would build schools, probably based on forex, where you go to school, come back and learn forex.

“It’s just like normal school because as I am teaching people like this, I’m also learning. You can’t learn everything at once. You keep learning. The higher you go, the more you keep seeing things you don’t know.

“It would be a physical school because I have been hearing complaints from people. Some people would ask if the teaching is online or offline. If you tell the person it’s online, he will say no I can’t learn well online or I don’t learn easily online.

“So I want to make it online class and an offline class as well, so it will be easy for people.