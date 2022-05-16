By Rita Okoye, Lagos

Nollywood actor Leo Mezie who has been battling kidney disease for years now is dead. His colleague, Chioma Toplis announced the sad news moments ago.

Mezie reportedly had a transplant earlier this month but succumbed to the life-threatening illness on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

”Actor Leo Mezie is dead. He died on Saturday in Abuja while recovering from a kidney transplant. His corpse has been moved to Umuahia his hometown. RIP Leo” Chioma Toplis announced on social media.

Mourning the late actor, his colleague Bishop Okon Lagos wrote “You fought hard. You fought well. Rest easy my brother.”

While Esther Rene wrote “You fought really hard. Rest In Peace Leo”

Recall that a few years ago, the General overseer of Mercy Land ministry, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin came to the aid of Leo Mezie, and supported him with N3 million.

The president, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Mr Ejezie Emeka Rollas, took the actor’s case to the prophet where he got help financially.

