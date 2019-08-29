Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zinox Technologies, Chief Leo Stan Ekeh, has announced plans to institute N1.5 billion foundation in partnership with the Imo State Government

He made this known yesterday at the flagging-off of the 380-kilometre roads named Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP) by Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha at Mbaitoli, near Owerri.

Imo is one of the five states to commence a huge roads projects at rural level of this magnitude

According to the computer guru, the foundation will commence in October with a N1 billion interest free revolving loan to be accessed by small scale business men and women from the state.

He stated that he would make available another N500 million to fund the University education of needy and indigent students.

“To ensure that the scheme engenders a multiplier effect and remains sustainable, at the end of their education programme, I will get jobs for the beneficiaries and give them four years to pay back to enable others to benefit,” he stated.