The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) will on Tuesday flag off its skills acquisition project in Imo State tagged “Imo Wealth Project” tend to create over 10,000 employment opportunities for residents of the State.

A statement by the deputy manager corporate affairs of the foundation, Chuks Ofurum also noted that interest free loans would be made available for beneficiaries with useful knowledge to grow their businesses.

Accordinng to Ofurum , renowned technological companies like Microsoft, Meta (FaceBook), among others, are expected to certify the participating graduates who completes the programme.

He identified those eligible to participate in the programme as entrepreneurs, unemployed and underemployed graduates, as well as students in tertiary institutions across Imo State in their final year of studies.

Speaking on the aims of the project, he said “the project is to create quality opportunities for the youths to reduce tension in each geo-political zone in Nigeria, starting with Imo State in the South East.”

He also added “The programme kicks off with a three-day mandatory on-boarding training programme scheduled to run daily from Tuesday, June 28 to Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Imo State University Auditorium, Owerri, Imo State from which successful candidates would be selected. The programme kicks off by 9am each day, while accreditation of attendees holds from 8am.”

Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, will open the conference each day with a 15 minutes’ inspirational session.

“A prospective candidate is only expected to attend one of the daily training sessions for a chance to be selected free of charge.” Ofurum said.