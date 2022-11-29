Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun could make a shock return to Rangers as his manager at QPR is now set to take over the Scottish giants.

Rangers did not give Balogun a new deal in the summer and therefore the experienced defender joined QPR a free agent on a year’s contract.

QPR is headed by former Rangers assistant coach, Michael Beale, who is now in talks with the Scottish club to return as manager following the dismissal of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Balogun was at Rangers when Beale was assistant coach and it was Beale who signed him for QPR.

Rangers’ legend, Ally McCoist said he was shocked when the club allowed Balogun to leave in the summer.

He said the defender could help the team should he return.

“A lot of agreements need to fall into place, but Balogun could certainly be a handy addition for Rangers again given their current defensive injury problems,” McCoist told Evening Glasgow Times.