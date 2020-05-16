Nigeria international and Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Leon Balogun has disclosed that he would like to play in the Bundesliga again game.

Balogun moved out of Germany for the first time when he signed for Premier League team, Brighton and Hove Albion, in 2018, after the expiration of his contract with Mainz O5.

The 31-year-old later found first-team opportunities difficult to come by at the Amex and decided to move to English Championship side, Wigan, where he has been putting in sterling performances before the season was suspended because of the widespread of the coronavirus pandemic. In a chat with Kicker, the former Werder Bremen defender said moving back to Germany later in his career was not negotiable.

“Germany is my home, I would always think about it, I’m still fit. Even if I turn 32 in the summer, I still have a few years in my legs. I would also like to continue the experience of England, but the bottom line is that it is nowhere like at home,” he said.

