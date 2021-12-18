Leon Balogun has said he is looking forward to his second AFCON with the Super Eagles.

Balogun made his AFCON debut two years ago in Egypt, where Nigeria finished third again.

“Expectations are very high, but I’m just happy and grateful for another great opportunity to play in a big tournament with Nigeria,” said the Rangers defender.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“I bring maybe some kind of German mentality in here.

“I know some of the lads sometimes think I’m too strict and too vocal, but that’s just me and the game, it’s never personal. It’s just how I was raised in football.

“It’s about the team, about the collective, the better we do as a collective, the better I can be. It’s never about my own performance in particular.

“Of course, I need to put in work and do my best and give in my all, but I can’t win a game alone, no one can. It’s all about the collective performance always.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .