Rangers has announced the exit of Leon Balogun after two years at the club.

The defender has been a huge part of the side over the last couple of seasons but despite initial talks about extending his stay, he’s decided to move on.

The Ibrox side had expected Connor Goldson to leave and his decision to renew along with the signing of John Souttar means Balogun had dropped down the pecking order.

And he’ll also be joined in exiting Rangers by goalkeeper Andy Firth.

The former Liverpool youngster joined in January 2019 but made just one appearance for the club.

He finished the season on loan at Partick Thistle but was well liked in the Ibrox dressing room.

Balogun made 65 appearances after being signed by Steven Gerrard and then played an important role under Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers reached the Europa League Final.

But he’ll now move on with the club sending their best wishes to both players.

