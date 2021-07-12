From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has denied any element of partisanship in the sales of nomination forms towards the forthcoming by-election into Lere Federal Constituency Kaduna State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 14 for the Lere Federal Constituency by-election in Kaduna State, following the death of the lawmaker representing the Constituency, Mr Suleiman Lere on April 6.

The party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Salisu Tanko Wusono said the Kaduna State Chapter of APC under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai and the Chairman of the party, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada, is a united family that guarantees the participation of all members in its affairs.

‘The issue of the forthcoming by-election into Lere Federal Constituency will not be an exemption hence the need to debunk some social media reports that some members have been denied access to getting the forms.

‘The state chapter of APC is working in tandem with the directives of the National Secretariat of the Party which opened the sales of form from 9th Friday to Monday 12th and fixed its closure to 5 pm Monday 12th July 2021.

‘We wish to advise all Party loyalists to disregard the rumour of denying some members access to the nomination forms and go for the forms within the stipulated period including tomorrow,’ the statement said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.