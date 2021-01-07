From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Youth for Liberty, Royal Youth Assembly of Nigeria, has appealed to the Federal Government and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to protect the mandate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the controversy surrounding candidature of Lere Federal Constituency, Kaduna State.

Suleiman Aliyu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) went to court to challenge the reelection of the incumbent member, Lawal Muhammad Rabiu, of the PDP over the 2019 general election.

However, addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Spokesman of the Arewa Youths, Jabir Maiturare alleged: ‘Suleiman Aliyu did not participate in the 2019 general election, which the APC is also aware.

‘We wonder why someone who did not participate fully in all the stages of the 2019 general election is imposed on the good people of Lere Federal Constituency and also after 182 days of the last judgments.

‘Lawal Muhammad Rabiu is a member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), he is the legitimate mandate of the people and every citizen/member should be treated equally, for peace and unity to grow.

‘As a matter of urgency, the Federal Government should protect the mandate, vote and voice of the people of Lere Federal Constituency.

‘The chief justice of Nigeria, attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, president of the Court of Appeal and National Judicial Council, should investigate this matter in all the judgments. And if the Court of Appeal in Kaduna have the jurisdiction of hearing a case that originates from the election tribunal case, after 6 months?

‘We are highlighting some section of the Nigerian constitution. Section 285, subsection 13 the 4th alteration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear and well stated. And the electoral act section 141 which can be summarised as follows: The Electoral Act, 2010, provides also in section 141 that a court or tribunal should never under any circumstances declare as a Winner of an election, a person who did not participate in all the stages of an election.

‘Rules and regulations of the electoral act must be obeyed for one to be legitimately declared as the winner of any election.

‘At this point and juncture, we are calling on the Federal Government that the people of Lere Federal Constituency mandate and their legitimate votes want to be stolen.

‘We all know that appeal have it stipulated time (election tribunal cases have 60 days) and ordinary case (14 days).

‘We are all aware that the national election tribunal cases of 2019 are over, it now more than six months since the last judgment was given, but of recently, the People of Lere Federal Constituency, woke up with an unconstitutional imposition which, if untreated and looks into, can cause a serious constitutional problem, unrest issues and the future of Nigeria political system and the next generation is at risk.

‘Furthermore, we all know that this present administration is working hard and is fully immensely engage in fighting corruption, injustice, and democratic manoeuvre.

‘To the teeming population of Nigerian youth, especially those of the Lere Federal Constituency extraction, Hon. Lawal Muhammad Rabiu, he is not just a mentor and role model, but a personality with integrity and unique hallmark, which will for a longtime define the phrase “ A light at the end of the tunnel” he has given many years of exceptional leadership style and building in the Nigerian society whom the people of Lere local government appreciate and everyone benefit directly or indirectly and the nation at large.

‘At a time when Nigerian youth are facing near relegation from the national scheme of affairs, he has continued to exhibit youth-friendly disposition and human care for whoever comes his way, displaying an unmatched nationalistic leadership style that has given the youth a renewed hope of tomorrow.

‘We are a coalition of various groups representing various youth body and voices, the good people of Lere federal constituency because this is not only a political issue but rather a national case and issue, that requires the urgent intervention of the Federal Government of Nigeria in order to saves our democratic laws and order.’