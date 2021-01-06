Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has donated a Toyota Hilux security van to Lekki Area J Police Command that will assist the command to discharge its constitutional duty of providing security to residents of the area.

Olorogun James Emadoye, president, Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), while presenting the vehicle to Area commander ACP Gbolahan Olugbemi at Ajiwe police station, described the donation as LERSA way of supporting the command after the destructions they suffered as a result of #EndSARS protest.

“When LERSA noticed that the Ajiwe and other police stations around Lekki corridor were highly affected by the hoodlum activities that followed the tollgate shooting, we immediately put some donations together to provide immediate assistance to the police.

“We promised at that time that we shall do more because, like them or hate them, the Nigerian Police are the immediate Agency saddled with the responsibilities of providing security and protection, for Nigerian citizens, in the constitution.

“Today, we have commenced the process of redeeming that promise we made about two months ago, by the presentation of this Toyota Hilux to the police. It is our hope that the vehicle will help the men of the Area J Command in discharging their official duties and keeping more Nigerians safe.

“I know that we can do more and by the grace of the Almighty, we will do more. I want to enjoin members of LERSA and all Lekki residents and stakeholders that we can do more.

“Do not look at what your neighbour is giving before you give. God do not look at ‘A’ before blessing ‘B’. I must encourage us all to donate and give generously to this good deed. The Lord God will reward you bountifully,” he said.

He urged those who have used the name of LERSA to raise money but yet to donate it to do what is right and just.

Emadoye however acknowledged the support of Alhaji Saheed Bankole, Chairman of Eti-Osa LGA; Hon. Noheem Adams, the Honourable member representing the area at the House of Assembly, and Honourable Babajide Obanikoro, the member representing us at the Federal House of Representative.

Receiving the vehicle, ACP Gbolahan Olugbemi who represented commissioner of police Lagos state command, expressed appreciation to LERSA for the donation of the Hilux van and the donation of Canopies and chairs made previously to the Command after the #EndSARS protest.

“You have made us to understand that we are important to the community as water is important to fish. We sincerely appreciate your support because you firmly stood by us; I want to say that it is not as if we cannot defend our property during the protest, but for our corporate image and what the community will say. If you are passing by and see 20 corpses on the ground I don’t think we would get this kind support.

“We just had to let it go, there must be solution to influx of miscreants to Lekki peninsular, because when we arrested some of them after the incident, we asked them why they burnt our stations. They said police has been preventing them from reach the rich people. During my town hall meeting I proposed a solution to the menace of miscreants around this area, if it is implemented it will do us good.

“It does not have to do with police solution but rather political solution, so I enjoin the executives of LERSA to take it up for the betterment of our community,” he added.