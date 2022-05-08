Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has promised to provide support for the family of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official, Jamiu Issa, who was recently killed on duty by a traffic offender on the Lekki Expressway.

This disclosure was made when LERSA’s Secretary General, Mr Gbemi Adelekan, led the association’s delegation on a condolence visit to the family on Tuesday. Adelekan assured the deceased’s women and her three children that the association would provide them with financial and material support to cushion the effect of the unfortunate incident.

“Our thoughts and sympathy are with the entire family at this grieving period, while we pray for his soul to continue to rest in perfect peace.

“We want to assure the entire family of our unwavering support at this difficult time,”Adenekan said.