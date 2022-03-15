In a bid to decongest and better manage the volume of traffic along the Lekki-Epe road, the Lekki Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) has called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to look at ways of constructing a Lekki Coastal Road.

In a letter titled; Re: Expansion of Lekki-Epe Road, sent to the CBN, the association expressed happiness with the apex bank’s visit to the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos and commended its planned assistance for the expansion of the Lekki-Epe road infrastructure.

The association while describing the move as a welcome development, said the past ten years, had seen the population explosion affecting the area more than any other part of Lagos as it takes 3-4 hours to access Lagos Island from some parts of Lekki due to the huge traffic gridlock on the single road for ingress/egress on the axis.

The letter stated that commuters along the axis daily groan in pain due to wasted man-hour on the Lekki traffic.

“To further exacerbate the problem, all major developments currently ongoing on the axis, especially at the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Dangote Refinery, Lagos Deep Seaport and Airport are coming onboard soon as observed by your good self during your visit.

Accordingly, with the present single road into the community, the Lekki expressway will definitely become impassable unless another alternative road is constructed. The single road has become grossly inadequate to handle the volume of traffic and LERSA has been in the forefront of agitation for alternative roads for over five years now”, LERSA said.

The association further urged the Lagos State government to consider the Lekki geography and embark on a major parallel road in the axis.

Considering the challenge that the Tin Can and Apapa ports have created with two major access roads viz Apapa Oshodi Expressway and the Ijora Apapa road, we at LERSA believe that the development of the Lekki Coastal Road would be a better solution to the corridor while also waiting for further development of rails and other modes of transportation.”

