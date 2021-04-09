The Leru community in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, under Leru Patrotic Development Union, has elected new executive officers. The event took place on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Friday Ugwaka emerged as PG, Mike Agbawo, vice PG; Ikechukwu Okafor, secretary general; Sunday Kele, treasurer; Victor Okereke, financial secretary; Joseph Uzoma, chief provost; Kingsley Ogwumike, assistant secretary, Ikechukwu Nwankwo, PRO; Edwin Okoriem, social organizing secretary; and Ike kelechukwum, assistant provost.