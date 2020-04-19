About four weeks ago, I wrote the piece, ‘The Dangers of Homosexuality’, which elicited massive reactions from readers, who called to express concern that lesbianism is also on the increase among school girls. I promised to dwell on it. And here we are!

What is lesbianism? It is same-sex relationship between women, both young and old. Most victims of this atrocious psychosis claim that it is safer to avoid unwanted pregnancy while being sexually satisfied. How true is this? No matter your religion, lesbianism is evil and sinful. Perpetrators of such would always be disgraced and humiliated one way or the other because God frowns at it. It is unfortunate that some people applaud it. Lesbianism leads to many vices. Authentic perpetrators end up with voodoo, alcoholism, drug addiction and other evil practices because they are all ingredients of lesbianism.

Now, a good number of secondary schoolgirls who were boarders engaged in lesbian relationship. Some stopped after they left school while some continued until they were publicly embarrassed. Lesbianism reigns in secondary schools that have an all-girls population, especially as it does not affect the healthcare system per se. The problem is the addiction to the evil act.

How does it start? It normally comes from the senior female student who admires a junior girl. She would be extra nice to her; would make sure she avoids doing labour, personal and general punishments. The admired girl would be protected to the best of the admirer’s knowledge and in fact becomes her school daughter in some cases. Intermittently, the senior would ask her prey to rub powder on her body which usually starts from the back to the front where the two boobs would be touched and massaged as well. If the younger girl respects the boobs, the senior would hold her little hand and direct it to the necessary areas like the nipples, to caress them. Pretending the powder was not well rubbed, the senior girl who is criminally minded would teach the junior on her own body how to rub the powder, which entails pressing the necessary buttons. The naive junior might not understand the rhythm of the game, but as a young adult, her body chemistry might dance to the tempo of that music. It then becomes an open invitation to either succumb or scream foul. If she is bold, she can resist and report the senior, but if she is not, both would become partners in the evil.

Girls woo their prey gently and subtly unlike men who need to insert the moment they are aroused. Rubbing of powder was the first awareness teaching and warning I gave my daughter when she was moving into the dormitory as a junior student. I commend most schools who have won the battle against lesbianism and homosexuality.

Avoiding lesbianism is the reason most parents choose to send their wards to co-educational schools. A friend who lives in a foreign country where same-sex marriage is legalised told me how happy she was when she saw her daughter sit with a Caucasian boy to have lunch. “I was very happy when I saw my daughter Ogechukwu sit in opposite direction talking, laughing and having lunch with Jeffery because she understood the need for a normal healthy relationship, courtship and marriage with the opposite sex instead of the same sex marriage. When a baker was asked to appear before a court for refusing to bake cake for a same-sex wedding of two females, you begin to understand how scared we are as parents in the Diaspora.”

To tell the dangers, fear, evil, disappointment and condemnation which lesbianism elicits, a friend who lives and works as a registered nurse in a foreign country told a story that showed that many citizens are totally against lesbianism in their land. “I am the head of my unit at the old people’s home where I have worked for 15 years with other colleagues from different races. There was this other foreign lady, who is a widow living with her 23-year-old daughter and only child. I admired her resilience because she had maintained more of African pedigree at work and religion even as a widow. With time, we began to notice her frequent mistakes at work, like exchanging and mixing up drugs for different patients. She would not conclude her handover notes properly; she lost weight tremendously and her cheery happy looks. Nobody knew that she was groaning over her daughter’s lesbian practice. At some point, she could no longer hold back and needed to open up. One day, I asked her boldly, ‘Marie, are you fine? Is anything the problem because I discovered you gave Mrs. Mark, our 83-year-old patient 0.5ml of her intravenous instead of 10ml.’ Marie was surprised and felt sorry.

“On this particular Monday, we were paired to work together on the afternoon shift. As we arrived, she called on me and said, ‘Augusta, can I share something with you,’ and I followed her. As we got into the changing room, hot tears flowed freely from her eyes down to her cheeks, I allowed her cry out the much she could until she calmed down to talk. She said: ‘Augusta can you believe that Jean my only daughter has broken my heart.’ I listened to Marie as she told me that Jean broke up with her boyfriend and found love again with her high school girlfriend, Jenny. ‘I often saw both of them in my house and felt they were just friends, not knowing they have been into lesbian practice even when Jean had a boyfriend. She informed me last month that Jenny and herself would get married and adopt a dog as their only child. I screamed out loud, horrified; I promised Jean all that I have as a widow, she refused, but was rather hell bent with plans to marry Jenny during the fall.’ In a nutshell, her daughter’s decision practically crippled her. This is what lesbianism can cause.”

Mr. Patrick in a discussion told me that all his four children passed through co-educational schools because of homosexual and lesbian practices. “I would prefer my son to have proper sex with a girl instead of his fellow man and vice versa.”

Another account of this disgraceful and distasteful practice brought shame to two jolly friends turned lesbians. Mary and Joy (not real names) were close secondary school friends. Most of their classmates thought it was mere friendship not knowing there was something else going on between them. Mary who was the husband had warned his wife, Joy, not to get close to another lesbian in school. “You are meant for only me” was her usual language. When they were caught during night prep, fellow students flogged the living day light out of them, yet they did not stop until both were dismissed from the school. Joy’s parents got worried; she confessed that it was her female guardian in the school who introduced her to lesbianism. Yes, anybody can introduce lesbianism to others. Pastors, bankers, accomplished women professionals and women prayer groups; the devilish spirit knows its lesbian members.

It was the story of lesbianism that made a father of four girls break all the keys and made sure no door was ever locked in his apartment. He told his girls, “You can close your door and have privacy without locking it with keys.’ A female university registrar never allowed her children’s friends to visit at home. She drove both male and female and that was her strategy which worked for her while raising her children.

Dear busy parents and guardians let us accept the assertion that most of the present generation of teenage have three different faces; namely school, home and friend. The three faces are applied smoothly at different times without the parents’ knowledge. Parents should start educating their daughters about lesbianism immediately. Let girls be conscious and trust no one with their body. Mind you, a girl can have a boyfriend and still be a lesbian. Lesbians don’t carry the identity on the face.

Watch out for these signs: an over-possessive tom-boy attitude, when she is attracted to men’s clothing, especially shoes with laces and ties. The greatest weapon is to make your children your friend and get them to open up truthfully at all times. Again, when they are sleeping, please peep in to know the position of the hands. Are the hands resting carelessly or otherwise? When they are answering calls, be quiet and listen attentively; don’t allow all girls bathing at home. Do not allow them walk naked in the home. A 26-year-old female graduate parades naked in her mother’s flat in the day time and says, “You can look but cannot touch.” Let everyone keep to her privacy and when something fishy is discovered, do not shout, rather take her in for a meeting and help her as a parent because she might have fallen to naivety. Let the children monitor themselves, they are smarter. Do your bit and leave the rest to God.