Fast rising actress and model, Jane Obi, has sensationally revealed how lesbians are running after her and would not let her rest.

According to the star of Woman of Truth, the experience was shocking because she never thought anyone could view her in that mould. Hear her: “I have been approached by lesbians many a time and it was a shocking experience for me, because I never thought anybody could view me in that mould. But despite my shock, I decided not to be dramatic about it and I politely declined. I don’t have a problem with people’s lifestyles but I am straight and I tried to let them understand.”

On the craziest thing a fan ever did to her, Obi said: “That was when I received a video call on Instagram. It was early in the morning and I was still sleeping. The buzz of my phone woke me up and I grudgingly picked the call. The next thing I saw literally made my eyes pop out of their sockets! This guy was stark naked and masturbating furiously while my movie was playing in the background. I was so shocked I couldn’t help laughing my head off. I had to un-follow the guy immediately. I felt harassed and assaulted. It was so embarrassing. In fact, this happened just a few days ago.”

The Enugu-based actress recently starred in her first action movie, The Revenge of Labista, which hits cinemas before the end of the year.